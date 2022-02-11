These last minute Valentine’s Day gifts are still impressive. Getty Images



By now you’ve maybe waited too long to pick out that perfect box of chocolates or Valentine’s Day jewelry gift. The holiday is coming this Monday, February 14, after all. But don’t panic: There are last-minute gifts available that will still arrive in time — and impress. From luxe subscriptions to Amazon Prime finds, your boyfriend, girlfriend, child or spouse will never know of your procrastination or forgetfulness.

Below, find great last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him and Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her. These thoughtful gifts from Scentbird, Amazon, Cameo and more work for all budgets.

(Need more gift ideas? Check out our Valentine’s Day guide.)

Gift a Scentbird subscription

Scentbird



If you’re stumped on what perfume or cologne to pick out for him or her, try a Scentbird subscription. Here’s how it works: 8 mL bottles are filled with fragrances from brands like Marc Jacobs and Versace. That equals about 140 sprays of perfume. Your loved one can test different scents, one bottle a month, without having to commit to a full bottle. Choose from a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription.

Three Scentbird bottles cost less than one full-size perfume, at $44. And if you gift a 6-month or 12-month subscription, you’ll even receive one or two free fragrances yourself, respectively. Your loved one will receive an email notifying them of your subscription gift, so this idea even works if you’ve procrastinated until Valentine’s Day.

Gift a Scentbird subscription, $44+

Book a Cameo message

Cameo



Send them a personalized Valentine’s video message from their favorite celebrity, from Gabby Douglas to Lisa Vanderpump to Kevin from “The Office,” via Cameo. Prices vary depending on the talent. Celebrities will create your Cameo within seven days, or 24 hours for an additional cost.

Book a Cameo

Buy an Audible Premium Plus gift membership

Audible



Bookworms can pick one audiobook a month with an Audible subscription. Select from four different membership durations, starting at one month for $15.

Audible Premium Plus gift membership, $15

Send an alcoholic beverage

Drizly



Have a celebratory bottle of prosecco delivered straight to their doorstep, day-of, with Drizly. Consider La Marca prosecco, which has aromas of citrus, honeysuckle blossoms, green apple and peach. (Must be at least 21 years to order and take delivery, and prices vary based on location.)

La Marca prosecco, $17 and up

Order Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon



These Apple AirPods Pro offer active noise cancellation, a MagSafe Charging Case and more. You can have them delivered fast via Amazon Prime, or if you truly waited until the last minute this Valentine’s Day, you can order online at Walmart and pick them up in-store the same day.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Send a bouquet

Floraqueen



Check to see if online flower delivery services still have a delivery slot open on Feb. 14. Floraqueen ships flowers to more than 100 countries, so it’s an excellent option if you have a loved one abroad. Type in your recipient’s address to see if this bouquet, full of chrysanthemums and roses, can be delivered to them. This is the smallest size, with two larger options available. You can pay extra for a vase. Find the full love and romance flower collection here, and check out the CBS Essentials guide to buying Valentine’s Day flowers online.

Floraqueen Ice Cream, $90

Gift a Trade coffee subscription

Trade



Choose from 2 to 24 bags of coffee for your favorite java lover with this gift subscription. They will receive an email about it on the date of your choosing. They can then select the frequency with which they’d like to receive these coffees from the nation’s top roasters.

Trade gift coffee subscription (3 bags), $60

