Last season should have been the Cowboys at their best. Now, their window may be closing fast

On a glorious spring morning after the long, cruel winter, heaven’s gates opened and I beheld a great vision. I witnessed a lamb lie down with a tiger. Except the livestock looked like Tony Clark and Rob Manfred. But it was good, verily, and everyone seemed tight. Even Marvin Miller. . . .

Wait, what?

It’s not over?

Then let us turn our attention, once again, to Jerry Jones’ franchise, which, unlike MLB, is always open for business.

Consider that one of the most disappointing seasons in Cowboys history isn’t even six weeks in the rearview mirror, and we learn Tuesday that Dak Prescott has already had surgery on his left shoulder. Nothing major, Mike McCarthy said, like he’s qualified to judge. A little “cleanup,” is all. Only this is at least Prescott’s third surgery in the last 16 months, not to mention a calf strain that hobbled him midway through last season and a fouled-up GPS that led him on a convoluted course straight out of the playoffs.

One injury doesn’t necessarily have anything to do with another, and I’m loath to pronounce a guy who’d never been hurt before as injury-prone. But Dak’s medical bills are suddenly piling up.

No matter your feelings toward Dak — the most polarizing Cowboys quarterback since the one before him — he was the difference last season between the Cowboys and everyone else in the NFC Least.

Then we learn this week that, not only is Dak still in for repairs, Washington, not satisfied with a new mascot, might be in the market for a new quarterback, too. And not just any old Jimmy Garoppolo, either.

ESPN reports that Ron Rivera has “laid out a sales pitch” to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and maybe even Deshaun Watson, who, with his 22 sexual harassment lawsuits, would fit right in with Daniel Snyder’s legal team. Maybe the Packers wouldn’t trade Rodgers within the NFC, but, as MLB taught us this week, you should never take anything for granted. Wilson would also be a serious upgrade over Taylor Heinicke. As devastating as Rodgers has been to the Cowboys’ playoff dreams, you might recall that Wilson is 5-1 against Dallas.

Landing a QB as well-credentialed as Rodgers or Wilson might seem like pie in the sky. Let’s say the Commanders fail and take Pitt’s Kenny Pickett at 11. He might be the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft. Better than Heinicke? Too soon to say, but it appears the Commanders have options to go with a young defense full of high-pedigree young talent.

You can’t exactly say the same of the Giants, who have officially put everyone but Daniel Jones and Kadarius Toney up for grabs. Even Saquon Barkley. The first order of the Giants’ new regime is to get its out-of-whack salary cap in shape, meaning everyone on the good ship NYG should probably grab a life preserver. But the hole in the boat could be a quick fix. The Giants currently own the fifth and seventh picks of this draft, anyway.

Speaking of which, the Eagles pick three times — 15th, 16th and 19th — before the Cowboys go on the clock at 24. Does wheelin’-and-dealin’ Howie Roseman keep all three or package them to move up? He might find the best answers right where he is. He’s anointed Jalen Hurts the Eagles’ starting quarterback going into next season, which would give Philly time to develop Liberty’s Malik Willis, a raw quarterback with a much higher ceiling.

The Cowboys may have a hard time filling any immediate holes with the 24th pick. Tyler Linderbaum, the Iowa center, would no doubt be among their top values. But he’s been projected to go as high as 11th. Because of free agency and their own cap issues, the Cowboys may also have pressing needs in the defensive line, at linebacker and safety.

Nothing against Amari Cooper, but releasing him nets $16 million in cap relief. A no-brainer. He was a tremendous addition in 2018 and a good investment, but he’s not worth $20 million a year. Not with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson behind him, all of whom rate better than the receivers the Cowboys had on hand when Cooper got here.

The Cowboys also need to make a decision on whether they want to pay two tight ends. Dalton Schultz has filled in more than adequately for Blake Jarwin and provided a nice security blanket for Dak, but tight ends you can find in the draft.

The real question for the Cowboys is whether they keep DeMarcus Lawrence or Randy Gregory, because it appears impossible to retain both. Strictly going by history and presence, Lawrence is the answer, but his sack numbers haven’t approached what they were before his contract kicked in. And last season, he played only seven games as his surgery count approached Dak’s. Of course, Gregory has had his own well-documented issues staying on the field. He’s a far more dynamic pass rusher, but, unlike Lawrence, he’s not a three-down player, and the Cowboys have enough trouble stopping the run as it is.

All of this is to say that the best version of the Cowboys should have been this last season, when they had the most talent at their disposal and the East was ripe for the taking. For that matter, they’ll still be the favorites this fall. But the window may be closing fast. Jerry knows this and rues the development, which explains why he’s enabled McCarthy’s flogging this off-season. Lighten up, Jerry. It could be worse. You could own the Rangers.

Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.