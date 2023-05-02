Late-night shows to air reruns this week as writers strike starts





The Writers Guild of America, representing 11,500 movie and tv writers, has long gone on strike after failing to succeed in a brand new contract with the industry affiliation representing Hollywood studios and manufacturing firms. The exertions dispute comes as streaming services and products really feel force from Wall Street to display income. Late-night TV shows, staffed by means of writers penning monologues and jokes for his or her hosts, were hit toughest, with all most sensible shows airing reruns. The strike’s have an effect on on scripted collection and flicks is anticipated to take longer to realize. The guild is looking for upper minimal pay, better writing rooms, shorter contracts and a remodeling of residual pay. The Directors Guild of America and actors union SAG-AFTRA face contract negotiations in June.