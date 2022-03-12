Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast

A late winter storm blowing into the northeastern United States on Saturday had forecasters warning of as a lot as a foot of snow and excessive winds

The Nationwide Climate Service mentioned 7 to 12 inches (18 to 30 centimeters) could possibly be anticipated in northern areas of Pennsylvania and New York with winds gusting as excessive as 45 mph (72 kph).

Philadelphia residents, whereas anticipating just a few inches of snow, had been warned that blizzard-like situations had been doable at one level, and later a flash freeze was doable with moist surfaces quickly changing into icy as a consequence of falling temperatures.

Gale warnings had been in impact in coastal New Jersey and Delaware areas, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph doable and forecasters warning of tree injury and ensuing energy outages in addition to tough boating situations. A wind advisory was in impact for different areas.

A lot of St. Patrick’s Day parades had been postponed as a result of climate, together with occasions scheduled in Albany, New York, and Erie and Scranton, Pennsylvania, in addition to suburban Philadelphia. The parade scheduled Sunday within the metropolis of Philadelphia was nonetheless scheduled to go on. The vacation falls on Thursday this 12 months.

The system additionally introduced snow and rain to a number of southern states, together with Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, on Friday and Saturday. There have been over 75,000 clients with out energy in Georgia as of Saturday morning, in line with utility monitoring web site poweroutage.us.