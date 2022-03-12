Late winter storm brings snow, freezing temperatures to East Coast

Courtesy of the Nationwide Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

(NEW YORK) — The East Coast is getting hit with a serious late-winter storm this weekend that’s bringing extreme climate from Florida to Maine, as tens of tens of millions are underneath winter climate alerts.

After dumping a number of inches of snow within the Southeast, the storm is intensifying because it strikes up the East Coast, with states on alert for wintry circumstances, robust wind gusts, freezing temperatures, damaging winds and heavy snow and rain.

The storm triggered extreme thunderstorms in components of Florida and the Carolina coast earlier Saturday. Wind gusts over 70 mph have been reported in components of northern Florida and alongside the North Carolina coast, bringing stories of wind injury. There was one reported twister in northern Florida, although no important injury has been reported presently.

The heaviest snowfall is anticipated from Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey into Maine. As of early Saturday afternoon, the most important totals thus far have been throughout the central Appalachians into central New York, the place over half foot of snow has been reported in some areas.

As much as a foot of snow is forecasted for inland areas from West Virginia to Maine, with the best quantities anticipated within the Inexperienced and White Mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

The newest Key Messages for the upcoming jap U.S. winter storm. Heavy snow and gusty winds are anticipated immediately from the Central Appalachians into the inside Northeast, adopted by report chilly within the Southeast Sunday morning. Extra data ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ul09j0hIsm — NWS Climate Prediction Heart (@NWSWPC) March 12, 2022

Snowfall alongside the I-95 hall is anticipated to be lighter — between 1 to three inches from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and into New York Metropolis. Boston is anticipated to see heavy rain ending as a number of snow showers.

By this night, lingering precipitation will probably be targeted principally into northern New England. Robust gusty winds, blustery circumstances and lingering scattered snow showers will persist throughout the area into the evening.

Behind this storm system will probably be a bitter chilly blast throughout the East. Wind chills are forecasted to be within the single digits Sunday morning from New York to Boston and feeling like the kids from Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., all the way down to Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta. Wind chills could possibly be within the 20s in northern Florida Sunday morning.

Every day report lows will probably be challenged in a number of cities within the South over the subsequent 24 hours, with temperatures working greater than 20 levels beneath common for this time of the 12 months in components of the area. A freezing warning has been issued for a lot of the Gulf Coast, together with Florida, for Saturday evening.

1000’s are with out energy amid the winter storm. As of midday ET, greater than 183,000 prospects have been with out energy in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia, in accordance with PowerOutage.us.

A number of St. Patrick’s Day parades have been postponed as a result of late-winter storm, together with in Albany, New York, and Erie, Pennsylvania. In Knoxville, Tennessee, the parade was canceled as a result of street circumstances after a number of inches fell.

ABC Information’ Alexandra Puri contributed to this report.

