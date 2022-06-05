Latest Celtics-Warriors Injury Reports For Game 2

On Sunday night time, the Golden State Warriors will as soon as once more host the Boston Celtics for Sport 2 of the NBA Finals.

For the sport, the 2 groups have up to date their damage reviews as of 11:30 Jap Time.

NBA’s official damage report

Otto Porter Jr., Andre Iguodala and Gary Payton II stay listed as questionable for the Warriors, whereas the Celtics have Robert Williams III nonetheless listed as questionable.

James Wiseman stays dominated out for the Warriors.

The Celtics received the primary sport of the collection by a rating of 120-108 on Thursday night, in order that they have a 1-Zero lead within the collection.

In the event that they win on Sunday, they’ll have a 2-Zero lead heading again to Boston for Video games three and 4.

If the Warriors win, they’ll tie up the collection at 1-1.

That is the sixth time in simply the final eight seasons that the Warriors have been within the Finals, and so they have additionally received three titles throughout that point span.

