Latest Deandre Ayton FA update will not please Phoenix fans

The Phoenix Suns fell painfully wanting their targets of profitable the NBA championship this season, and that failure ought to make some offseasons selections that have to be made quickly even tougher. Take for instance the Suns’ scenario with huge man Deandre Ayton, who is ready to change into a restricted free agent by the tip of the 2021-22 NBA marketing campaign.
Has Ayton carried out sufficient to impress and persuade the Suns to supply him the max contract he clearly needs and feels he totally deserves? There isn’t a definitive reply to that one for now, however in response to James L. Edwards III and John Hollinger of The Athletic, the potential of Ayton leaving Phoenix and suiting up for a non-Suns crew subsequent season may very well be gaining severe floor.
The Suns’ soon-to-be 24-year-old huge man, who was the No. 1 decide in 2018, enters restricted free company this summer time after Phoenix flopped within the postseason. Rumors proceed to accentuate relating to Ayton and his relationship with the group that drafted him. We’ll elaborate on this beneath, however sources inform The Athletic that it’s “extra doubtless than not” that Ayton performs someplace apart from Phoenix subsequent season.
The Suns have some leverage right here as a result of they will match any supply from different groups to Ayton in case they need to retain him. Nonetheless, holding Ayton within the books would doubtless ship the Suns to luxury-tax hell.
In any case, this can be a scenario is price monitoring within the coming weeks, particularly after the drama involving Ayton and Monty Williams because the Suns‘ disappointing playoff run got here to an in depth. There are some indicators that Ayton may very effectively be on the outs in Phoenix.
