LATEST: Game 1 NBA Finals Injury Reports

June 2, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Sport 1 of the NBA Finals and for the sport the 2 groups have up to date their damage studies as of 9:30 Jap Time. 

Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. stay listed as questionable for the Warriors, whereas Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics. 



