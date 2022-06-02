LATEST: Game 1 NBA Finals Injury Reports

On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics for Sport 1 of the NBA Finals and for the sport the 2 groups have up to date their damage studies as of 9:30 Jap Time.

NBA’s official damage report

Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. stay listed as questionable for the Warriors, whereas Robert Williams III is questionable for the Celtics.

In the meantime, James Wiseman has been dominated out for the sport.

Marcus Sensible had initially been listed as questionable for the Celtics, however he’s now not on the damage report.

The Celtics are coming into the collection after beating the Miami Warmth in Sport 7 of the Jap Convention Finals on Sunday evening in Florida.

On the opposite facet, the Warriors are coming into the collection very effectively rested as they completed their collection in opposition to the Dallas Mavericks precisely per week in the past.

That is their sixth time within the Finals in eight years, whereas the Celtics are within the Finals for the primary time for the reason that 2010 season.

