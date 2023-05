Latest jobs report shows strong economic growth – CBS News

Watch CBS News

The U.S. added 253,000 jobs in April, according to a report released Friday by the Labor Department, well above estimates from economists. Unemployment also fell to 3.4%, and wages were also higher. Ed O’Keefe has the details.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On