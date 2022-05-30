Latest Kansas City Chiefs news, roundup

“‘Cash, in my thoughts, is sort of secondary at this level in my profession,’ Kelce mentioned. ‘I’m right here for the legacy and I’m right here to attempt to make the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs the perfect staff doable. That’s my important focus, that’s why I’m right here.’”

Kelce is 6,121 yards behind Tony Gonzalez for essentially the most all-time receiving yards by a decent finish. Kelce’s greatest shot to achieve that quantity is by taking part in with Patrick Mahomes. Why chase more cash when you may go down as the perfect tight finish in historical past? Plus, let’s be trustworthy — when Kelce retires, he’ll get some type of job within the media, and he’ll get PAID.

