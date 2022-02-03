Front Page

Latest models: Higher snow totals expected

February 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Oklahoma healthcare workers, first responders ready …



Train derails in McClain County



Preventing frozen pipes in upcoming winter blast



Preparing for winter weather on the roads



Slick roads persist in northern OK



Car crashes into home following high-speed chase



State senators file opposing bills on school library …



“None of us are doing ok,” Oklahoma City nurse shares …



Protestors rally outside Governor’s mansion ahead …



Oklahoma City homeless shelters prep for winter blast



Concerns over natural gas price gouging



Oklahoma man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 …





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram