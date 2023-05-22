Latest on bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying real estate

AUSTIN, Texas — Zhengang Cheng has been dwelling in North Texas for 17 years now. However, this 12 months, for the primary time, he felt the want to force all of the solution to Austin to protest in opposition to 5 expenses that have been introduced within the 88th legislative consultation. These expenses, in keeping with him, have been discriminatory in nature, and one such bill was once Senate Bill 147, which he termed as “damaging and dangerous.”

The unique bill was once geared toward fighting governments, companies, and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from buying real estate in Texas. However, after over 100 folks, together with Cheng, testified, the bill was once changed, and the point out of the ones 4 international locations was once got rid of from it.

As a Chinese immigrant who has discovered his house in Texas, Cheng felt that this kind of bill categorised the entire group as suspects. “With a bill like this, you are categorizing this whole group as suspects,” he stated, expressing his dismay.

WFAA contacted State Senator Lois Kolkhorst, who put ahead SB 147, however her place of business answered that, because of the busy agenda all over the overall days of the consultation, the senator was once unavailable for any requests.

Kolkhorst had up to now said that her bill was once a measured reaction to a sound safety risk, including that different states had additionally taken equivalent steps. However, Texas state Rep. Gene Wu disagreed vehemently. Wu believed that the bill unfairly focused blameless individuals who had no reference to the movements of overseas governments.

“It’s racist. It’s really, really racist,” Wu stated, accusing it of being a type of generational racism. However, this time, Wu was once happy with the reaction of the Asian group to the expenses. Wu admired how historical and record-breaking the reaction of the group was once as they protested and arranged marches for the primary time within the state’s historical past.

With little time left within the 88th legislative consultation, the expenses at the moment are successfully lifeless. Wu credited folks like Cheng, who raised their voice and made a distinction. “Just being angry at home does nothing. You have to go out and talk to your elected officials. You have to go out and protest and be loud and be recognized and have it understood that you oppose something,” Wu stated.

Cheng considers this a win, however he’s conscious that this is not the remaining of the discriminatory expenses. He’s already making plans to go back to Austin to struggle in opposition to such expenses sooner or later.