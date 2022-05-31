Latest On Steelers’ QB Situation

As one of many groups with out a surefire Week 1 starter on the quarterback place, the Steelers are, naturally, receiving consideration with respect to their competitors at that spot. That makes the query of which signal-caller would obtain first-team reps an vital one as OTAs get underway.

As detailed by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the reply to that query is Mitch Trubisky. That comes as little shock, given the multi-year deal he signed in free company, because the workforce started its multi-pronged seek for Ben Roethlisberger’s successor. The previous No. 2 decide has the potential to be a starter as soon as once more, after making an attempt simply eight passes as Josh Allen‘s backup in Buffalo final yr.

The information that Trubisky is in pole place for the No. 1 job, albeit early on within the offseason, comes after a report Breer made earlier this month that first-rounder Kenny Pickett would have the chance to turn into the starter instantly. The Heisman finalist was the one QB taken on Day 1, universally seen as probably the most NFL-ready prospect in a usually underwhelming class. That will make him the favourite to see probably the most enjoying time amongst rookies this yr, however Pittsburgh’s state of affairs on the place may stay unsettled into the autumn.

In the meantime, Mark Kaboly of the Athletic adds that incumbent Mason Rudolph “feels he has a reputable likelihood” of beating out the 2 arrivals for the beginning position. The 2018 third-rounder has 10 begins to his identify, though solely two of them have come since 2019. He’s nonetheless almost definitely destined to stay a backup or No. three on the depth chart, however with uncertainties surrounding his different rivals, the door continues to be open for him to win the job this summer season.

Like in Seattle, the identities of the contenders for the highest QB spot are identified, however the order by which they’ll seem on the depth chart stays up within the air to a larger extent than arguably anyplace else. With out the addition of Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield looming, after all, the forthcoming competitors within the Metal Metropolis will likely be strictly inside, however intriguing nonetheless.