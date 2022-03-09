Latto reveals rapper 21 Savage will be featured on her new single, “Wheelie”

Derek White/WireImage;Theo Wargo/WireImage

Atlanta rapper Alyssa Stephens, known by her stage name Latto, took to her Instagram in a series of posts to promote her upcoming single, “Wheelie,” and revealed the name of the song’s featured artist — 21 Savage.

After weeks of teasing the new track, the rapper posted the single’s cover photo on Tuesday. It shows Latto sporting an all-black cut-out ensemble and standing in a militant-like fashion alongside her fellow Atlanta-based rapper.

Latto first teased the new track four weeks ago by re-posting TikTok videos to her Instagram of users dancing to the few-seconds preview. The post’s caption read, “This mf ain’t even out yet!#WHEELIE”.

On Monday, Latto posted another video teaser, this time of her sitting in what looks to be a music studio and pointing out hints, written as text on-screen, as to who the feature artist might be.

Fans and celebrities alike celebrated the news, leaving the fire emoji symbol under Tuesday’s album cover post.

“Wheelie” with 21 Savage drops this Friday.

