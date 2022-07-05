Lauderdale Lakes shooting injures two people

FORT LAUDERDALE – Two people had been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

It occurred Monday morning round 9 a.m. at an house advanced behind a gasoline station close to the intersection of Northwest thirty third Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

CBS4’s Joan Murray discovered the crime scene prolonged into the parking zone of the gasoline station.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue took the injured to an space hospital, their accidents weren’t thought of life-threatening.

Detectives with Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit had been contacted and are investigating what led to the shooting.