Laundrie family lawyer asks court to exclude letter to Brian from court evidence

VENICE, Fla. — The Laundrie family legal professionals filed a movement for a protecting order on Monday that goals to block the Petito family from creating a letter to Brian as evidence within the upcoming civil trial.

In court data, Brian’s mom, Roberta Laundrie, claims a letter she wrote to her son had not anything to do with the homicide of his fiance, Gabby Petito.

Court data confirmed Roberta referred to a letter and envelope that stated: “burn after reading.” Roberta claimed she wrote that letter in May 2021, earlier than Gabby and Brian went on their street travel.

Last yr, Gabby Petito’s family filed a civil lawsuit in opposition to Chris and Roberta Laundrie.

“Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt believe that Judge Danielle Brewer made the correct legal decision to allow them to join Attorney Steven Bertolino as a Defendant alongside Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie in the claim filed for intentional infliction of emotional distress. Now that all the living parties responsible for their emotional harm are joined, we look forward to moving the case forward to trial,” stated Patrick Reilly, an lawyer for the Petito family.

The lawsuit alleged Brian’s folks knew concerning the homicide however did not anything to assist.

According to court data, a jury trial has been set for Aug. 14, 2023.

