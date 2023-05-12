Laurel Ridge Stables To Host Magical Equestrian Camps This Summer

Laurel Ridge Stables are preparing for a summer of magical horse riding camps. The equestrian facility in Rowlett, Texas offers English riding lessons, driving lessons and day camps for all ages and experience levels.

This year, kids from 4-6 can also participate in the Tiny Tots unicorn camp. The Tiny Tots unicorn camp takes place Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. They will help the horses of Laurel Ridge Stables retrieve their magic from the three mischievous mules who stole it away.

Kids will also help care for and ride horses, engage in age-appropriate, horse-related activities, and learn ground skills necessary to find and unlock treasure boxes where the mules have hidden the unicorn magic.

At pick-up on Friday, if campers have completed their quest, the unicorns will be restored to her rightful, magical splendor, sporting her unicorn horn for pictures and a riding demonstration! Can your tiny tot help our unicorn find her magic?

Tiny Tots unicorn camp runs from June 19-23 and July 24-28. The cost is $350/week.

Laurel Ridge Stables also hosts day camps for children aged 7-14. The summer camps run Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will take part in daily private riding lessons and group lessons. Campers will get plenty of hands-on horse time and grow their confidence throughout the week as they improve their skills. Training includes: horse safety, care, grooming and feeding. The camp certificate system gives kids the opportunity to “level up” their equine abilities and learn a new skill set each week they attend, making camp great for any skill level! There will be a horse show performance for parents on Friday at pick up.

Summer camps for children 7-14 run from June 5-9, June 12-16, June 26-30 and July 17-21. The cost is $550/week.

Laurel Ridge Stables is located near George Bush Turnpike twenty minutes east of downtown Dallas. For more information or to register, visit laurelridgestables.com/camps.

Related