Lauren Davis, Clay Jenkins lead primary results for Dallas County judge

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins could face local business owner Lauren Davis in the November general election, early results in the March 1 primary showed, and Andrew Sommerman and Michelle Ocker were leading a group of four Democrats to challenge Republican County Commissioner J.J. Koch.

Davis leads Dallas schools trustee Edwin Flores in the Republican race for county judge. Jenkins also has a significant lead against attorney Billy Clark in the Democratic primary.

In the commissioners court District 2 race, Koch will be the Republican nominee to face one of four possible Democrats. Sommerman leads the field, with Ocker, Philip Kingston and Tom Ervin trailing in early results.

The race for commissioners court district 4 was also on the ballot, with Democrat incumbent Elba Garcia and libertarian candidate Tim Miles both running unopposed in their respective primaries. They will face each other in the general election.

County judge race

Although Jenkins was the clear frontrunner for his party’s nomination throughout the primary campaign, all of the challengers in the county judge race said they were running in part to oppose Jenkins’ approach to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark, for example, said he hoped Jenkins would spend less time bickering with Gov. Greg Abbott over mask mandates and more time serving the local community.

Davis spoke out against both Jenkins’ and Flores’ approaches to public health measures. As an outsider and business owner, she said, she believes that “mandates are a violation of our individual rights,” and that she’d leave it to individuals to decide what’s best for them.

Flores, who has a PhD in immunology, said he opposed Jenkins’ one-size-fits-all approach to public health, and would instead make different considerations for those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, fully vaccinated and those who have been sick with COVID-19.

Davis’ campaign as an outsider drew consternation and controversy within the party, including from Koch, the sole Republican on the commissioners court. Koch raised concerns about her voting record and residency, although Davis and her lawyer maintained that she is eligible to run for the office.

Jenkins addressed those concerns and others about her candidacy in a press conference after early voting results were released by the county. He said that Dallas County Republicans have “chosen an anti-vaxxer… over an immunologist.” He invoked other Republican leaders like Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush in trying to convince Dallas County voters to vote for him instead this fall.

“Those candidates just do not get elected in Dallas County in the Republican primary anymore,” Jenkins said. “I hope you’ll consider joining our big tent in the Democratic Party.”

Commissioners court District 2 race

Although Koch is running unopposed in the Republican primary, all of the Democratic candidates pegged him as their main opponent in the primary race.

Front-runner Sommerman said he was hoping to remove Koch because of what he called “political theater.”

For example, Sommerman is representing Jenkins in a lawsuit Koch filed after refusing to wear a mask at a commissioners court meeting in August. Sommerman said the commissioner’s decision to do so was part of his decision to run.

In early results, Sommerman had less than 50% of the total vote, meaning he would likely face Ocker in a run-off. The winner of that race will face Koch in November in a newly-redrawn district which now favors Democrats. If they win in November, it could make the court all-Democratic for the first time in decades.