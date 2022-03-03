Lauren Davis GOP primary win highlights continued rift in Dallas County party

Riding a wave of support for her outsider status and strong positions against masking and vaccination mandates, local business owner Lauren Davis trounced Dallas schools trustee Edwin Flores in Tuesday’s Republican primary for Dallas County judge.

Davis earned 68% percent of the vote in a campaign founded primarily in opposition to Flores, whom she saw as supportive of mask mandates at Dallas ISD schools. Although Flores had the support of party leadership, her quickly growing campaign motivated Republican primary voters to turn on the establishment candidate.

And that could spell trouble for the party’s hopes of winning the office in November as Davis faces County Judge Clay Jenkins, the Democratic incumbent.

“These are the perils of low turnout elections,” said Cal Jillson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University. “People who looked at this race thought that it was Edwin Flores’, his nomination, and that he would be prepared in a blue county to to give Clay Jenkins a bit of a tussle.”

Now, Jillson said, issues of Davis’ residency and voting record that were raised by other Republicans in the primary will come to the fore. Davis and her family lived in Puerto Rico for part of last year and she had no record of voting in a Republican primary in Dallas County before her run. Jenkins has already begun raising questions about her eligibility for the office, although Davis and her lawyer have repeatedly said that she is able to run.

Ben Davis, Lauren Davis’ husband and campaign spokesman, said Wednesday that she would not be able to answer questions about the race, saying he needed to “get a good idea of what The Dallas Morning News is all about” before scheduling an interview.

The questions about Davis’ residency partly stem from a statement Davis made to Republican party chairwoman Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu when filing to run in the primary. She mentioned she had spent time in Puerto Rico in 2020 and 2021, and business records show that Davis and her husband moved ownership of one of their businesses to the territory in January 2021 and gave a residential address in San Juan as their residence at that time.

Davis denies this, saying she has traveled to Puerto Rico but did not move away from Dallas.

Dallas County’s lone Republican on the commissioners court, J.J. Koch, raised those concerns in a letter to Republican precinct chairs early in the primary campaign and quickly threw his support behind Flores. At the time he raised the concern that if nominated, Jenkins could easily file a lawsuit contesting her eligibility.

“I think it’s not at all inconceivable that there could be a lawsuit if the facts appear to buttress the point that Koch and the Republican Party leadership made about, you know, are you sure you’re eligible here?” Jillson said. “I don’t think that that the Jenkins is very much worried.”

In a press conference Tuesday evening after early voting results were released, Jenkins said Republicans have “chosen an anti-vaxxer… over an immunologist,” and specifically mentioned the concerns about Davis’ residency.

He also suggested that moderate Republicans would be more welcome in the local Democratic Party, a claim Stoddard-Hajdu says doesn’t account for the wide range of candidates who were nominated in other races. She said moderate Republicans have a better chance of winning in blue Dallas County, but she still can’t wait to see Davis take on Jenkins in the general election.

“She ran a really good race and she had a lot of support. We’re excited for her,” Stoddard-Hajdu said.

But Koch, one of Davis’ loudest critics within the party, said Wednesday he’s not sure if he’ll support her as the party’s nominee in November.

“I honestly don’t know. I really have got to focus on my race,” Koch said. “I wasn’t surprised that she won, but I guess I still need time to digest what it politically means.”

Koch said he’s going to try and get to know Davis better, and praised her aggressive, grassroots campaigning. He said he was disappointed to not see as much campaign energy behind Flores.

Now, he said, he worries about the future of his party. He said as long as both parties select the most extreme candidates, the hard work of governance will be even harder.

“It’s unsettling,” he said.