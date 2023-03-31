Lauren London pays homage to late partner Nipsey Hussle on four-year death anniversary

March 31, 2023, marks four years since the hip-hop world lost Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London lost a partner. In remembrance of his death, Lauren took to Instagram and penned an emotional tribute to Nipsey, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom.

“I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned,” she wrote. “Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same…Eternal Being Ermias Asghedom I Love You.”

Lauren then included a quote from the Bahá’í Faith, which reads, “To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird.”

“We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist,” the quote continues. “Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.”

According to Variety, Nipsey, who has a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was shot multiple times outside his Marathon Clothing store and pronounced dead on the scene. Eric Holder was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison in connection to the shooting, LA Times reports.