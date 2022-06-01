Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway missing after group on rafts and paddleboards goes over Bosher Dam in Virginia

Authorities in Virginia recognized two girls lacking Tuesday after a gaggle of individuals in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River a day earlier.

Henrico Police stated they’ve labored with associates and households of Lauren E. Winstead, 23, of Henrico County and Sarah E. Erway, 28, of Chesterfield County, itemizing them as lacking.

On Monday, Might 30, 2022 within the early afternoon, space first responders from the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico,… Posted by Henrico County Police on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

WWBT-TV reported that 12 individuals have been concerned within the accident Monday afternoon. WAVY-TV reported the dam has a 12-foot drop, and that water ranges have been excessive. Pictures of the search present the river seemingly placid above the dam, however roiling beneath, with a number of the group’s paddleboards and inflatable rafts caught within the currents beneath the frenzy of water.

Considered one of them managed to succeed in a close-by home for assist. Assistant Hearth Chief Jeffrey Segal stated kayakers within the space helped rescue 9 extra. However Segal stated two girls have been unaccounted for regardless of a really thorough search.

Crews looked for the 2 girls till nightfall and the search resumed Tuesday morning, Henrico County police stated in a information launch.

Anybody with data is requested to name the Henrico Police Division at 804-501-5000.

Police warned that the river is at harmful ranges in some areas and anybody getting into the river must be extraordinarily cautious.

Native resident Finn Gardner told WWBT that somebody banged on their window saying their group went over the dam.

“So, we ran on the market, and we have been attempting to assist get individuals out of the water and make it possible for everybody was accounted for … Sadly, we could not discover two of them,” Gardner stated. “I am hoping that they are in somebody’s home someplace looking for a technique to contact their group. You bought to hope for the perfect.”