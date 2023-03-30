Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion named headliners of 2023 ‘Essence’ Festival

The Caesar Superdome’s annual evening concert series is back this summer, with two women in hip-hop headlining the show. Announced Wednesday were this year’s headliners for the Essence Festival: Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lauryn will take the stage with a special performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of her one and only solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, while Meg will jam to her hits. Also taking the stage is Doug E. Fresh, who’ll curate a set in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, and Jermaine Dupri, who is slated to bring out some of Atlanta’s biggest stars in celebration of the 30th anniversary of his So So Def label.

The 2023 Essence Festival will take place June 30-July 2 in New Orleans, Louisiana, featuring performances from Wizkid, Monica, Coco Jones and Kizz Daniel. Comedians Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams and Janelle James will joke with fans as evening hosts, while DJ Spinderella, DJ Kid Capri and DJ Clark Kent will provide the music.

Tickets are currently on sale at ESSENCEFestival.com, with more announcements coming soon.