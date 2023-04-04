Lauryn Hill celebrating solo album’s 25th anniversary with DC show

Lauryn Hill‘s classic solo album turns 25 this year, and it appears she has more than one celebration in store. In posts shared on her socials Monday, the Fugees singer announced she’ll be honoring The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a special show.

“I’ll be celebrating the 25th Anniversary of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ at @Wolf_Trap on June 9th,” Lauryn tweeted. The venue is located in Washington, D.C., with tickets available on wolftrap.org.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill ﻿dropped in August 1998, featuring singles “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Everything Is Everything,” “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and more. It debuted on top of the Billboard 200 chart, was ranked in numerous best-album lists and won five awards at the 41st annual Grammys.

Lauryn will also celebrate her album’s milestone anniversary at this year’s Essence Festival.