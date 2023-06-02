LAUSD, labor partners agree on work-year calendars through 2025 

The Los Angeles Unified School District has come to an settlement with two of its biggest labor partners on work-year calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 college years.

The calendars will characteristic a three-week lengthy iciness ruin for the following two years and an additional 3 educational days each and every 12 months to make up for the times overlooked all through the March 2023 strike.

The calendars will actually have a Winter Recess Academy all through the primary week of iciness ruin that gives focused instruction, enrichment, foods, and supervision for college students on a voluntary foundation.

“In implementing the instructional calendars, we remain committed to mitigating learning loss and recognizing economic challenges faced by many of our families,” LAUSD stated in a commentary. “The revised calendars prioritize student learning, support for working families and the needs of Los Angeles Unified employees.”

LAUSD, academics union succeed in tentative labor settlement



Under the tentative settlement, the primary day of college for the 2023-2024 college 12 months will likely be on Monday, August 14. Winter ruin will get started on Monday, December 18, with categories resuming on Monday, January 8, 2024. The final day of the 2023-2024 college 12 months will likely be on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

For the most recent updates, apply the Los Angeles Unified School District on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

To view the labor agreements, click on here.





Close Modal



Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction



