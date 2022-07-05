Lawmaker frustrated after latest hearing into state tourism contract controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another chapter within the Swadley’s Barb-B-Q Saga unfolded Monday afternoon, because the Special House Committee wanting into the controversial deal between the restaurant chain and the State Tourism Department held its second particular hearing.

“If nobody can answer for the mistakes made, we’ve got a bigger problem. We’re planning to clear that up,” stated Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, the chairman of the committee. “There seems to be a trend of a lack of knowledge or a lack of willingness to share that knowledge… It’s frustrating.”

This time, lawmakers questioned the State’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) Executive Director, Steven Harpe.

Harpe was subpoenaed by the committee for the primary hearing a few month in the past however didn’t present up. A social media publish advised he was in another country.

However, on Monday, Harpe’s group advised KFOR that the director “was given permission by the Chairman several days prior to the committee meeting to delay his appearance until the next meeting was held.”

During the hearing, Harpe testified that OMES Central Purchasing was not concerned within the contracts in query.

“We really didn’t have a role,” stated Harpe. “That’s the thing we’ve been trying to tell everyone is that there are certain statutes that allow agencies that have exemptions, some of the like the State Purchasing Act, for example, which is what we’re here talking about. So, Tourism entered into this contract a year before we’re even aware of it.”

“OTRD claimed an exemption in their own statutes outside of the Central Purchasing Act and did not utilize OMES Central Purchasing guidance of support for these contracts in question,” added Harpe.

He additionally stated that OMES wasn’t conscious of the contract till spring of 2021.

During the two-hour lengthy hearing, Rep. Martinez expressed his displeasure with the shortage of transparency he felt the director was displaying through the hearing.

“We very clearly spelled out what we needed information on and all of those things fell within the limit to get those questions and so I’m a little frustrated because I think they’re trying to slow play a little bit of the conversation, not share everything,” stated. Rep. Martinez.

The chairman added they plan to name Harpe again in for questioning at a later session.