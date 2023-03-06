Lawsuit claim Oklahoma fail to get inmate mental health treatment

EXPLAINS THE NEWLY FILED LAWSUIT. WELL, THE NEWLY FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST THE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES AND THE OKLAHOMA FORENSIC CENTER ALLEGES INMATES INSIDE SEVERAL JAILS ACROSS THE STATE WHO ARE DEEMED INCOMPETENT AREN’T GETTING TIMELY TREATMENT NEEDED TO GET THEIR CASES BACK ON TRACK. MOST PEOPLE WALKING DOWN THE STREET MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS ISSUE, BUT IT DOES AFFECT A LOT OF OKLAHOMA FAMILIES. THOSE FOLKS THAT HAVE EXPERIENCED MENTAL ILLNESS. A NEWLY FILED LAWSUIT CLAIMS INMATES WHO’VE BEEN DEEMED INCOMPETENT ARE WAITING FAR TOO LONG TO GET MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT AS THEIR LEGAL CASES WAIT IN LIMBO. SO IF THE PERSON IS DECLARED INCOMPETENT, THE CASE IS SUSPENDED AND THE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE SERVICES IS ORDERED TO PROVIDE WHAT’S CALLED RESTORATION SERVICES WITHIN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME. WHAT WE FIRST TOLD YOU THIS BACK IN MAY OF 2022, WHEN KOCO SAT DOWN WITH THE OKLAHOMA FORENSIC CENTER, THE ONLY PLACE INMATES CAN GO ONCE THEY’VE BEEN DEEMED UNFIT TO STAND TRIAL. AND THEY SAW THE DEMAND INCREASING FOR PEOPLE NEEDING TO BE SEEN. IN 1979, THEY ESTIMATED 36,000 EVALUATE PATIENTS FOR COMPETENCY. AND IN THIS YEAR, THEY’RE LOOKING. AT 114,000. ACCORDING TO THIS LAWSUIT, MOST PEOPLE FOUND INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL IN OKLAHOMA CAN BE RESTORED TO COMBAT AND SEE IF THEY RECEIVE TIMELY TREATMENT. THERE’S BEEN A TREMENDOUS BACKLOG IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE ACROSS THE STATE THAT HAVE BEEN SUFFERING MENTAL ILLNESS AND THAT’S CAUSED A BACKLOG IN THIS COMPETENCY WAITING LIST, SAYING MANY INCOMPETENT INMATES ARE WAITING MONTHS ON END. SOME EVEN OVER A YEAR, LIKE ONE OF THE FOUR INMATES LISTED IN THIS LAWSUIT WHO’VE BEEN WAITING 348 DAYS IN TULSA COUNTY FOR RESTORATION SERVICES. WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT FOR INMATES TO GET ADEQUATE MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT IN A TIMELY MANNER? THEIR CONDITIONS WORSENS. AND THAT’S WHY BECAUSE THEIR MENTAL CONDITION WILL DETERIORATE. THE DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HEALTH TELLS US IN A STATEMENT THEY DISAGREE WITH THE LAWSUIT AND THAT THEY’VE WORKED DILIGENTLY TO PROVIDE THOSE SERVICES. THE SOLUTION IS MAKING WE’VE GOT TO DO BETTER. WE’VE GOT TO COMMIT MORE RESOURCES. THE STATE HAS TO COMMIT MORE RESOURCES AND DEALING WITH THE MENTALLY ILL.

New lawsuit claims Oklahoma fails to get inmates well timed mental health treatment It’s an issue we’ve been following for just about a yr now. Updated: 5:00 PM CST Mar 6, 2023

A brand new lawsuit is claiming the state is failing to get inmates well timed mental health treatment.It's an issue we've been following for just about a yr now. The state has noticed a backlog in getting inmates who're deemed "unfit to stand trial" some lend a hand.| MORE | Cleveland County sheriff pushes leaders to get extra mental health care in prisonAttorneys are actually suing, announcing the state wishes to do higher with getting inmates into treatment facilities. The lawsuit towards the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse and the Oklahoma Forensic Center alleges inmates who've been deemed incompetent inside of a number of jails around the state aren't getting the clinical treatment wanted in a well timed way to get their circumstances again not off course."Most people walking down the street may not know about this issue, but it does affect a lot of Oklahoma families, those who experience mental illness," Paul DeMuro, lawyer at Frederic Dowart Lawyers PLLC, mentioned.A newly filed lawsuit claims inmates who've been deemed "incompetent" are ready a ways too lengthy to get mental health treatment as their criminal circumstances wait in limbo."If a person is declared incompetent, the case is suspended and the Department of Mental Health and Abuse Services is ordered to provide restoration services within a reasonable period of time," DeMuro mentioned.KOCO 5 first reported this again in May of 2022 when KOCO 5 sat down with the Oklahoma Forensic Center, the one position inmates can cross after they've been deemed not worthy to stand trial, they usually noticed the call for expanding for other people wanting to be noticed."In 1979, they estimated 36,000 evaluations for competency and in this year, they're looking at 114,000," Crystal Hernandez, Psy.D., govt director of the Oklahoma Forensic Center, mentioned. | MORE | Cleveland County officers free up id of inmate who died after discovered unresponsiveAccording to the lawsuit, the general public discovered incompetent to stand trial in Oklahoma can also be restored to competency in the event that they obtain well timed treatment."There's been a tremendous backlog in the number of people across the state that have been suffering mental illness and that has caused a backlog in this competency waiting list," O'Neal mentioned.They mentioned many "incompetent" inmates are ready months on finish, some even over a yr. One of the 4 inmates indexed within the lawsuit has been ready 348 days in Tulsa County for recovery services and products.KOCO 5 requested why it will be significant to get ok treatment in a well timed way."Their conditions worsen, and that's why, because their mental condition will deteriorate," DeMuro mentioned.The Department of Mental Health mentioned in a commentary to KOCO 5 they disagree with the commentary and that they've labored diligently to supply the ones services and products. They went on to say, "We have not completed our review of the lawsuit, however, we disagree with its premise. The department has worked diligently to begin providing competency restoration services in the jail setting. This means that the individuals no longer have to wait for treatment to begin."Get the newest news tales of passion by way of clicking right here."The solution, Meghan, is, we've got to do better. We've got to commit more resources. The state has to commit more resources in dealing with the mentally ill. It's a budgetary issue, it's a resource issue, and it's a commitment issue," DeMuro mentioned.