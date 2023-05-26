Lawsuit claims California man stole winning Powerball ticket





A Hollywood Hills resident, Edwin Castro, who gained the record-breaking $2 billion Powerball lottery jackpot final 12 months, will have to protect his winnings in court docket. The U.S. Sun reported that Castro used to be served criminal papers at his house, notifying him of a pending lawsuit filed in February in Los Angeles County. The go well with, introduced through Jose Rivera, a fellow California resident, accuses Castro of stealing the winning ticket from Romero, every other California resident. Rivera lists the California Lottery Commission and Romero as defendants. According to the lawsuit, Rivera bought the Powerball ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, on November 7, 2022, and then the ticket used to be stolen from him through Romero. Castro’s legal professional didn’t ascertain that his consumer were served. The case’s subsequent primary listening to is scheduled for July 24.