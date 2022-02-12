Lawyers Demand Fed Charges For White Men Who Shot At Black FedEx Driver

These people are out their klansmen-azz minds!
Gibson had just finished dropping off a package on his delivery route in Brookhaven, Mississippi, when Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, allegedly cut him off with a pickup truck and hunted him down with a shotgun. The terrifying ordeal is eerily familiar.“I proceed to leave the driveway. As I’m leaving the driveway, he starts driving in the grass trying to cut me off. My instincts kick in, I swerve around him, and I start hitting the gas trying to get out of the neighborhood,” Gibson told the Mississippi Free Press in an interview.
“I drive down about two or three houses. There’s another guy standing in the middle of the street pointing a gun at my windows and signaling to me to stop with his hands, as well as mouthing the word, ‘Stop.’ I shake my head no, I hide behind the steering wheel, and I swerve around him as well. As I swerve around him, he starts firing shots into my vehicle.”
Local police believe Gregory, 58, was the truck driver that chased down and attempted to corner Gibson. The 34-year old son Brandon is accused of confronting the delivery man with a shotgun and firing into the truck repeatedly as he tried to escape.
The terror didn’t end when Gibson sped away from the gunfire. He said the truck followed him for about 15 minutes, chasing him out of town to the interstate. Gibson claims neither the police nor FedEx took the near-fatal attack seriously when he first reported it. In fact, they both blamed him for making the would-be killers suspicious of him.
“I reached dispatch and let him know what was going on, and I only had a chance to get a little of the story out when he cut me off and he was like, ‘Were you at this address?’ I said yes. He was like, well I just got a call of a suspicious person at this address. I was like, ‘Sir, I’m not a suspicious person, I work for FedEx. I was just doing my job,” Gibson said.
Not only did FedEx advise Gibson to return to the office instead of going to the police, but they also expected him to complete the rest of his deliveries for the day. When he reported the attempted lynching to Brookhaven police that same day, a White officer asked what Gibson did to “look suspicious.” Police Chief Kenny Collins, who is Black, “tried to emphasize how unracist the town (of Brookhaven) was, which seemed odd.” Another officer took Gibson back to the crime scene and put him to work searching for bullet fragments instead.
Although Gibson spoke to at least three officers the night of the attack, Brookhaven PD didn’t file a police report until he returned with his supervisor the next day. The father and son weren’t arrested until they turned themselves in for questioning over a week later. Nothing says “complexion for protection” like casually strolling into a police department after committing multiple felonies.
On Feb. 1, Brandon Case was charged with aggravated assault on a $150,000 bond and Gregory Case was charged with conspiracy on a $75,000 bond. Both men were released on bail after just one night in jail.
Brookhaven PD made it clear whose side they were on when they forced a local NAACP chapter to cancel their press conference by blocking the roads with squad cars. Attorney Carlos E. Moore is calling for attempted murder and federal hate crime charges.
“Because if the roles were reversed, and he’d done this to them, he would have been immediately arrested for attempted murder and gone to jail that same night,” Moore said about his client. “He wouldn’t have been allowed to wait a week to turn himself in.”
Check out the rest of the press conference for Gibson: