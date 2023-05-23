LCSO investigating an act of animal cruelty after receiving a suspicious video

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Task Force is lately investigating a reported incident of animal cruelty in Lee County, Florida. The file was once caused by means of a video submitted to them by means of Community Cats of Bonita Springs Florida.

The video presentations an person forsaking a helpless kitten inside of a field in a car parking zone. The kitten was once later rescued by means of the Lee County Domestic Animal Services with the lend a hand of Community Cats of Bonita Springs Florida.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is strongly dedicated to combating any shape of animal forget or cruelty within the county. He urges any individual with extra information in regards to the incident captured within the video to report back to the government by means of calling SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.