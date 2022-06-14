Leah Clapper and Megan Skaggs Recognized at Inaugural NIL Summit

Leah Clapper

ATLANTA, Ga. – Gator gymnastsandclaimed awards Monday night at the inaugural INFLCR Name Image Likeness (NIL) Summit at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.Clapper and Skaggs joined fellow Gators(swimming),(gymnastics) and soccer gamersandat the banquet tonight to kick off the NIL Summit.

Leah Clapper : Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Clapper is recipient of the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, honoring the student-athlete who achieved distinctive ends in the classroom and of their respective sport whereas maximizing their NIL for the better good.



Clapper has earned each educational and athletic All-America honors at Florida. As a junior in 2021, Clapper earned her first collegiate 10.0 for steadiness beam, claimed All-America and All-Southeastern Conference honors and was gymnastics’ SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She’s a three-time Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Scholastic All-American and was named to the 2021 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America first group.



She graduated summa cum laude in August of 2021 along with her bachelor’s diploma in promoting. Clapper is at the moment pursuing her skilled grasp’s in UF’s College of Journalism and Communications, incomes a 4.0 GPA within the 2021-22 educational yr.



Clapper anticipated the beginning of NIL, working to develop her model. She launched the first-ever gymnastics board game Balance Palace. Her ball challenge video went viral and she hosts a podcast. Her capstone undertaking, NIL Island, is a lately launched website to supply student-athletes a spot to debate NIL experiences and struggles. She’ll take part in leading discussions of student-athletes regarding the future of collegiate athletics at the NIL Summit.



Megan Skaggs : Athlete Advocate of the Year

Skaggs acquired the Athlete Advocate of the Year. Her closing season with the Gators was spectacular, becoming a member of teammate Trinity Thomas as the one opponents at the 2022 NCAA Championships to say the utmost of 5 All-America honors. Skaggs earned her third All-SEC honor in her Super Senior yr. A four-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, she joined Clapper on the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America first group. She graduated summa cum laude in August of 2020 along with her bachelor’s diploma in Advertising and accomplished her grasp’s diploma in Entrepreneurship in April of 2022.



Heading into her closing season, Skaggs sought to pair efficiency with objective. She used her go-to competitors coiffure, double braids and two tiny bows, because the identification for her charitable program. Skaggs’ Tiny Bow Project benefited 10 causes in the 2022 regular season.



