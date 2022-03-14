LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to notch 10,000 career points, rebounds and assists

John Stockton. Jason Kidd. Chris Paul. Steve Nash. Mark Jackson. Magic Johnson. They’re six of the best passers within the historical past of basketball, and on Sunday, they have been joined within the document books by LeBron James. The 19-year veteran has been among the many finest playmakers within the NBA for nearly 20 years, and now he has the numbers to show it.

James entered Sunday’s tilt with the Phoenix Suns having assisted on 9,998 of his teammates’ baskets. He wanted solely two extra to achieve the ultra-exclusive 10,000 assists membership, and certain sufficient, he received there early within the sport with this dime.

James’ mixture of scoring and passing has been distinctive in NBA historical past for the reason that second he arrived within the NBA. He’s the one participant within the high 10 in NBA historical past in each factors and assists, and with 10,000 assists now within the books, he’s the one participant with no less than 25,000 factors and 10,000 assists. Having notched his 10,000th rebound earlier this season, he’s additionally the primary participant in NBA historical past to earn a profession triple-quintuple: 10,000 factors, rebounds and assists.

James has remained one of many NBA’s dominant offensive threats effectively into his 30s. He led the NBA in assists throughout his age-35 season, and now, two years later, he’s making an actual run on the scoring title. Ought to he win it at 37, he would turn into the oldest participant in league historical past to take action, changing Michael Jordan, who did so at 35.

James reached the 10,000 help mark towards the group that employs one other member of that membership: Chris Paul’s Suns. Sadly, Paul, James’ shut good friend, was unable to play in Sunday’s matchup because of damage. They’re the one two lively gamers with 10,000 assists, although present James teammate Russell Westbrook, who entered Sunday’s sport with 8,529 has an opportunity to get there some day.

With 10,000 assists now within the financial institution, James ought to have the ability to climb the all-time leaderboard comparatively shortly. Johnson, Jackson and Nash all have beneath 10,400 assists to their names, so James ought to in a position to attain the top-four in some unspecified time in the future subsequent season. From there, it is going to be a matter of how lengthy he and Paul hold on. Kidd’s 12,091 profession assists are attainable for each of them ought to they play lengthy sufficient. Kidd is at present in second place. Stockton, with 15,806 assists, is the all-time chief, and James has virtually no probability of catching him. He’ll need to accept turning into the NBA’s all-time main scorer, which he can do subsequent season by passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar is nowhere close to the highest of the assists leaderboard. Stockton couldn’t rating at anyplace close to the clip LeBron has. What makes James so particular is that he does just about every part at an elite stage. Whereas chasing an absurd age-37 scoring title on Sunday, he simply casually managed to rack up his 10,000th help within the course of.