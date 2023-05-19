LeBron James injury update: Lakers star says he’ll ‘be ready’ for Game 3 vs. Nuggets despite tweaking ankle

LeBron James has been taking part in via an injury all the way through this yr’s postseason. Back in February, he was once steered to finish his season because of a foot injury, however he has pressed on, main the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, in Game 2 in opposition to the Denver Nuggets, he suffered any other injury scare to his decrease frame.

During the fourth quarter, James made a block in opposition to Aaron Gordon, however his teammate Anthony Davis’s foot brought about James to fall, clutching his left ankle in ache. Despite last within the sport after the injury, he wasn’t in a position to triumph over the deficit, and Lakers at the moment are down 2-0 of their collection in opposition to Denver.

After Game 2, James made it transparent he would play in Game 3, mentioning, (*3*) Fortunately for James and the Lakers, the injured ankle was once on his left foot, no longer his proper the place he had earlier accidents. However, this doesn’t suggest that the ankle is not a priority. It is going with out pronouncing that a participant is at an advantage with one wholesome foot than none. But his proper foot is way more inclined.

Regardless of his well being, James must step up his sport in Game 3. He overlooked a number of simple scoring alternatives in Game 2, making him 0-for-10 from 3-point vary in opposition to Denver. With nearly all of his crew suffering, the Lakers’ most effective likelihood in opposition to the Nuggets is with James taking part in at a famous person stage. This collection has been difficult for James, and it’ll most effective get harder if he is taking part in on an injured ankle.