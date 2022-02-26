LeBron James Museum Planned For Downtown Akron In 2023

LeBron James is getting a museum dedicated to his iconic career in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Even if we don’t want to think about it, the ending of LeBron James’ career is heading at us at 100MPH.

During All-Star weekend, he put his flag in the ground and went on record to let everyone know his last season will be the first season of his son Bronny James’ career. LeBron stated that it’s not about the money anymore, he just wants to play one season with his son. This is understandable as it’s something LeBron has hinted at for as long as we can remember. Now, we have yet another reminder that the end is near as The LeBron James Family Foundation announces he will have a museum that will open in Akron at some point during 2023.

The LeBron James museum is part of the transformation of the former Tangier entertainment complex in Akron, which is being renovated and rebranded into the House Three Thirty. The museum will reportedly occupy much of the basement of House Three Thirty, which will also feature restaurants, bars, and retail spaces when it officially launches next year. The LeBron James Family Foundation will work closely to pick what will be featured and it will surely be a huge attraction in the city.