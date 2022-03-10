Lee Enterprises directors reelected despite hedge fund fight

Three administrators at newspaper writer Lee Enterprises have been reelected over the objections of the hedge fund that has been attempting to purchase the corporate since final fall

OMAHA, Neb. — Three administrators at newspaper writer Lee Enterprises had been reelected Thursday over the objections of a hedge fund that has been attempting to purchase the corporate since final fall.

Lee mentioned its chairman, CEO and lead impartial director had been all reelected as anticipated on the Davenport, Iowa-based firm’s annual assembly, with every receiving assist from greater than 70% of the votes solid. Alden International Capital had urged shareholders to vote in opposition to Chairman Mary Junck and longtime director Herbert Moloney after a choose blocked its effort to appoint its personal administrators, however the guidelines of the election had made “no” votes symbolic.

Alden, which is already one of many largest newspaper house owners within the nation, most likely will not abandon its effort to purchase Lee after this newest setback, but it surely wasn’t instantly clear what the New York-based hedge fund would possibly attempt subsequent. Alden didn’t instantly touch upon Thursday’s vote, and an Alden spokeswoman didn’t instantly reply to telephone and electronic mail messages from The Related Press.

The administrators had been ensured they’d be reelected as a result of Lee determined to make use of a plurality normal within the elections. That meant that the administrators solely needed to get one “sure” vote to get reelected as a result of that’s greater than every other candidate may obtain as a result of the administrators had been working unopposed. Alden tried to drive the administrators to should win a majority of the votes to maintain their seats, however a choose additionally rejected that suggestion.

It appeared that the administrators would have prevailed even below Alden’s name for a majority of votes, since Lee mentioned preliminary vote outcomes confirmed every director receiving assist from greater than a majority of the corporate’s excellent shares.

The vote additionally confirmed excessive participation from Lee shareholders, with greater than 75% of Lee’s excellent shares casting votes on administrators, a rise of over 20 proportion factors from the corporate’s common turnout within the earlier three years, Lee mentioned.

“We deeply recognize the document turnout and robust assist we acquired from shareholders at this pivotal annual assembly,” Lee mentioned in a written assertion. “The outcomes signify a powerful rejection of Alden International Capital’s marketing campaign in opposition to Lee.”

Ultimate outcomes will likely be tabulated and authorized inside 4 days, Lee mentioned.

The writer of the St. Louis Publish-Dispatch, Buffalo Information, Omaha World-Herald and almost each different newspaper within the state of Nebraska rejected Alden’s $141 million takeover provide in December as a result of Lee officers mentioned the $24 per share bid grossly undervalued the corporate.

Lee has been preventing arduous in opposition to Alden, which it known as a “vulture hedge fund.” Alden has a popularity for imposing extreme price cuts and widespread layoffs on the newspapers it owns.

Alden had argued that adjustments are wanted at Lee as a result of the corporate has delivered disappointing outcomes because it purchased all of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspapers in 2020. However Lee defended its method and mentioned it’s making good progress in rising digital subscriptions and on-line advert income.

Two different hedge funds that personal bigger stakes in Lee than Alden have mentioned they believed the corporate is price considerably greater than Alden supplied. Alden has mentioned it holds 6.3% of Lee’s inventory.

Lee additionally acquired the backing of The NewsGuild–Communications Staff of America union that represents journalists at a number of of its newspapers.

“We imagine that Alden International Capital has carried out extra hurt to the information trade than any single issue, together with the web platforms,” the union wrote in a letter to shareholders earlier than the vote. “Inside just a few years of buying a information group, Alden shortly hollows it out, taking a liquidation method of promoting off historic workplaces, shutting down printing crops and slashing workers, whereas climbing subscription costs.”

Alden constructed its group of newspapers primarily by shopping for up MediaNews Group and Tribune’s newspapers. It owns the Denver Publish, the Orange County Register and the Boston Herald.