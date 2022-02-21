Leeds face FA sanctions after Man United’s Anthony Elanga struck by missile

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown by the stands while celebrating a goal. Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images

Leeds United are facing punishment by the English Football Association after Sunday’s Premier League loss to Manchester United was marred by a series of off-field incidents, including visiting player Anthony Elanga being hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd.

The FA are awaiting an extraordinary incident report from match referee Paul Tierney in which the official is expected to address the disorder off the pitch which also saw pyrotechnic flares thrown from both sets of supporters and objects thrown at United goalscorers Harry Maguire and Fred prior to the incident which resulted in Elanga requiring treatment.

– Ogden: Maguire, Man United respond to Leeds hostility

One supporter ran onto the pitch at the end of the game before being stopped by stewards, but Leeds could also face sanction for that incident.

Sunday’s fixture was the first time the two clubs had met in a Premier League game in front of supporters at Elland Road for 19 years. Last season’s game, following Leeds’s promotion from the Championship in 2020, was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The long-standing hostility between the two clubs resulted in 900 police officers being on duty for the game — a record for a Premier League fixture.

Sources have said that the FA will study Tierney’s report before deciding on any action, which could range between a fine or partial closure of Elland Road.

Leeds will face an automatic £25,000 fine for failing to control their players after receiving six yellow cards during the game.