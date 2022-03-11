Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch anticipates sleepless nights amid relegation fears

Leeds United supervisor Jesse Marsch has mentioned he is not going to sleep after his staff suffered back-to-back defeats since he took cost at Elland Street.

Leeds fell to a disappointing 3-Zero loss at residence to Aston Villa on Thursday which adopted a 1-Zero defeat by the hands of Leicester Metropolis in Marsch’s first sport on the membership final week.

The consequence leaves Leeds in 16th place within the league desk however solely two factors above the relegation zone, whereas 18th-placed Burnley have two video games in hand.

Talking in his postmatch information convention, the American coach mentioned he anticipates a sleepless evening with a purpose to steer the membership away from relegation.

“The one factor that I can promise you is that I am not afraid of the of the second and the state of affairs,” Marsch mentioned. “In some methods, I like having my again in opposition to the wall. Proper? As a result of I feel that this enterprise shouldn’t be about how good you’re when it is good. It is about how good you’re when it is actually powerful.

“And clearly, we now have a state of affairs that’s actually powerful. So I am not going to sleep lots tonight. I can promise you that. However I am going to think twice and I’ll guarantee that I regroup and assist the staff regroup in each method. In order that Sunday, we put collectively a significantly better efficiency and one which we predict represents extra who we’re.

“That is what I am right here to do in a really tough second, assist the membership and assist the gamers perceive what we have to do to outlive this example. I wish to thrive. I need our staff and our gamers to thrive on this state of affairs.”

Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch watched on as his aspect slip to consecutive defeats. (Photograph by Tim Goode/PA Pictures through Getty Pictures

Marsch changed Marcelo Bielsa as the brand new coach final week however his aspect have failed to attain a single aim in his first two matches and conceded 4 within the course of.

Leeds welcome fellow Premier League strugglers Norwich Metropolis to Elland Street on Sunday and Marsch mentioned he needs his gamers must be taught from the Villa consequence and never worry enjoying in entrance of their residence help.

“I underestimated the stress of the second,” he added. “From the gamers’ perspective, we have had an excellent week, good 10 days collectively. I’ve tried to create readability for the group as to how we wish to play and the behaviours that we would like and the ways to create readability with that but it surely was clear from the start that we lacked confidence and aggression within the match.

“I’ve heard lots in regards to the Elland Street crowd tonight and I believed it was incredible from the start, actually. However I additionally might see that the gamers, they wish to do properly so badly for one another and for the membership and for the followers that it brings virtually extra stress and stress onto their shoulders.

“So, from the start I mentioned we now have to remain calm, and we now have to be clear, and I can see proper now that that is a message that we now have to remain sturdy with. And that you understand after we step on the sphere that we have to know that the worry will guarantee failure, proper? It will not defend us from failure. We’ve got to be fearless. We’ve got to assault matches and we now have to go after opponents. That’s the greatest lesson for me from what occurred tonight.”