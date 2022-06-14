Leesburg woman claims $1 million Florida Lottery prize

A Leesburg woman claimed a $1 million Florida Lottery prize after buying the profitable ticket at a neighborhood Publix.

Kimberly Elbers, 58, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off recreation at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She selected to obtain her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum fee of $820,000.

Elbers bought her profitable ticket from Publix, situated at 717 N. 14th Street in Leesburg. The retailer will obtain a $2,000 bonus fee for promoting the profitable Scratch-Off ticket.