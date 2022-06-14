Leesburg woman wins $1 million on Florida lotto scratch-off game – WFTV

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman grew to become an instantaneous millionaire Monday.

58-year-old Kimberly Elbers claimed her $1 million prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

READ: State legal professional’s workplace seeks funding to supply daycare providers to staff

The Leesburg woman acquired her $50 “500X The Cash” profitable ticket from the Publix on North 14th Street.

The game options the biggest high prize ever provided on a scratch-off game in Florida.

What would make a scorching, Florida summer time 500X’s cooler? Just ask Kimberly Elbers of #Leesburg. She received $1 million bucks enjoying the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game! Stay cool on the market, Kimberly! 🕶 https://t.co/AWKP7Ebnmr pic.twitter.com/hPVMkl8CoE — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) June 13, 2022

Elbers selected to obtain her winnings in a single, lump-sum fee of $820,000.

The Leesburg Publix the place the profitable ticket was bought will even obtain a $2,000 bonus fee.

READ: Daytona Beach officers to think about a proposal to extend officer pay

According to the Florida lottery, scratch-off video games make up about 75 p.c of all ticket gross sales

For extra information, click here.

Click right here to obtain the free WFTV news and climate apps, click on right here to obtain the WFTV Now app on your sensible TV and click on right here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News reside.

©2022 Cox Media Group