“Legacy of Dwight Purdy (1950 – 2023) Remembered in Obituary on Legacy.com”

Dwight Purdy Obituary (1950 – 2023)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dwight Purdy, a beloved member of the community, on February 4th, 2023. Dwight was born on June 20th, 1950, in Dallas, Texas, to parents John and Mary Purdy.

Dwight was known for his outgoing and friendly personality, and he touched the lives of many people throughout his life. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Karen, and a loving father to his two children, Mark and Sarah.

Dwight was an accomplished businessman who worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. He had a successful career in the finance industry and was highly respected by his colleagues. Dwight also had a passion for giving back to the community and volunteered his time with various charitable organizations.

In his spare time, Dwight enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his family. He was an avid sports fan and loved rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

Despite his busy schedule, Dwight always made time for his family and friends. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Dwight is survived by his wife Karen, son Mark, daughter Sarah, and his brothers, Robert and James. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Purdy.

A memorial service will be held on February 10th at 2 pm at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Dwight’s memory.

Rest in peace, Dwight. You will be deeply missed by all who knew you.

Remembering the Legacy of Dwight Purdy

Dwight Purdy was a beloved member of his community who touched the lives of many people throughout his life. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and successful businessman who gave back to the community through his charitable work.

While Dwight may be gone, his legacy lives on through the memories and stories of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have him in their lives.

As we mourn the loss of Dwight, let us remember the way he touched our lives and the positive impact he had on our community. Let us honor his memory by continuing his legacy of kindness and generosity, and by living our lives to the fullest each and every day.



