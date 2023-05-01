Legal experts for ‘The Bench’ share perspective on jury selection for AJ Armstrong trial

KPRC 2 Investigates is dedicated to offering complete protection of the 3rd trial of AJ Armstrong, who’s accused of murdering his oldsters in 2016. Despite Armstrong’s endured claims of innocence and two earlier mistrials, prosecutors have made up our minds to retry him for the crimes. Our workforce takes an cutting edge and in-depth solution to reporting on this ongoing case.

The first day of jury selection for Armstrong’s 3rd trial concerned motions from each felony groups. At KPRC’s ‘The Bench’, we take additional care to supply audience with a transparent figuring out of the complaints that happen throughout the court.

Importance of Facts in Jury Selection



In settling on a really perfect juror for the case, professional Letitia Quinones means that main points akin to Armstrong’s shut courting together with his grandparents may just play a task within the decision-making procedure. Watch this clip from ‘The Bench’ to be informed extra about how legal professionals make a choice the most productive jurors for this situation.

