Legal help for those facing eviction almost impossible to find

MIAMI – Availability is low, rents are something however and hundreds of persons are facing eviction.

At Legal Services of Greater Miami, eviction protection attorneys are maxed out with circumstances and might’t tackle new shoppers regardless of unprecedented demand.

“Our office is seeing about 80 clients a week contacting us with some sort of problem-related to their housing including evictions,” says Jeffrey Hearne.

One of Hearne’s shoppers, Darnell Rhodes was facing an eviction battle alone and almost misplaced every part.

He says, “I just assumed I had a hearing and I’d be fine. The judge just totally disregarded everything,” says Rhodes.

Before COVID19 hit, Rhodes, in any other case referred to as DJ Willie Dynamite, was engaged on his DJ profession.

“Hotel got shut down, everybody got let go. It got to the point where it was hard to pay the rent,” says Darnell Rhodes of North Bay Village.

“I couldn’t sleep. And on top of that I wasn’t working. I couldn’t find a job.”

He’s one in all hundreds facing eviction in South Florida. Without the steerage from an lawyer, he says he’d be with no residence.

As our CBS4’s Ashley Dyer came upon, entry to authorized help with evictions is almost impossible to come by proper now.

Attorneys we spoke with say navigating the eviction course of with out an lawyer is sort of impossible. They inform me about 90% of the time landlords have attorneys and solely 2% of the time tenants have authorized help.

“For every open housing unit there are 31 applications in Miami-Dade County,” says Jeffrey Hearne, Chief Advocacy Officer of Legal Services of Greater Miami.

Darnell began getting help from the county’s rental help program however when his examine bought delayed an eviction was served.

“Nobody should be evicted just because the money hasn’t gotten from one place to the other,” says Hearne.

Through the stress, music stored Darnell’s spirits alive and final night time, his eviction case was dismissed. Now, with a transparent thoughts and a roof over his head, he is specializing in doing what he loves once more.

“It makes my blood pump. ‘Till the day I die, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is working with County Commissioners to make attorneys accessible to tenants who want the help.

If you are facing the eviction battle alone proper now, Hearne shares this recommendation, “An eviction is a lawsuit. When that happens, the tenant has 5 days to defend the eviction.”

“They also must deposit their money into the court -any past due rent. If they dispute the rent, they must explain to the judge why they disagree with the amount of rent the landlord is claiming. If you don’t do these three things the landlord is entitled to win automatically.”

Click right here to see the proposed 2023 budget for Miami-Dade County.

The housing disaster is leaving many determined for help. That’s why CBS News Miami needs to share your tales to present the disaster you are in or the way you navigated the system. We will spotlight these points and work to get solutions and options. Send us an e-mail at [email protected]