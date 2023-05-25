Legendary singer Tina Turner, known as “the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” dies at 83





Renowned singer Tina Turner, affectionately dubbed "the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll," has kicked the bucket at the age of 83. As reported via CBS News, her publicist mentioned that Turner's demise took place peacefully on Wednesday after a chronic sickness. Anthony Mason, a news correspondent, gives a retrospective research of Turner's achievements in track and the affect of her inventive profession.