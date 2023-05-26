FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man from Lehigh Acres has been found guilty of conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and possession of pill presses, following a tribulation held in Lee County, Florida.

The State Attorney’s Office reported that Jesse Grassmuck, elderly 30, used to be the primary individual to be attempted as phase of Operation Woot-de-Woot, which used to be the second one NETFORCE operation created to crack down on long-term illegal activity throughout Southwest Florida. This operation happened within the years 2021 and 2022, and resulted within the arrest of 29 people, together with Grassmuck. During the operation, unlawful medicine similar to cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, oxycodone, weapons, and cash had been seized.

Grassmuck used to be found to have conspired to acquire seven grams of fentanyl from a co-conspirator who later died of a fentanyl overdose. When a seek warrant used to be carried out at Grassmuck’s house, a number of pill-pressing machines and luggage containing powders used for unlawful drug gross sales had been came upon.

Grassmuck’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 5, 2023.