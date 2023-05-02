Lehigh Acres thief hits store employee with car

On March 23, an incident passed off at AutoZone Auto Parts on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The government are in search of a Hispanic guy who left the store with out paying after which hit a store employee with his car. The guy speeded up and hit the employee inflicting him to land at the hood of the car after which straight away sped off when the employee went to confront him within the automobile parking space.

If you’ve got any information associated with the suspect, who’s round 60 years previous and would possibly paintings as a cell mechanic within the Lehigh house, please touch SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Any tipster can stay nameless. There could also be a praise being introduced as much as $3,000 for any information that results in the suspect’s arrest.