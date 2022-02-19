Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton prediction, odds, line: Expert reveals Premier League picks, bets for Feb. 20

It will be a clash of styles on Sunday at Molineux Stadium when Wolverhampton hosts Leicester City in an English Premier League matchup. Wolves (11-4-8) have been one of the league’s top defensive teams, while Leicester (7-6-9) can’t stop anyone but has the talent in attack to do some damage. Wolverhampton is seventh in the Premier League table, just six points behind fourth-place Manchester United entering the weekend. The Foxes are in the 12th spot as they battle major injury issues, especially on the back line. However, Wolves don’t score many goals in their defensive posture, so it should prove to be be an intriguing game.
Kickoff in Wolverhampton, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Wolves as the +124 favorite (risk $100 to win $124) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Wolverhampton vs. Leicester odds, with Leicester the +235 underdog. A draw is listed at +230, while the over-under for total goals scored is set at 2.5. Before making any Leicester vs. Wolverhampton picks or any EPL predictions, you have to see what proven soccer insider Martin Green has to say.
After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been stunningly accurate. Green has generated more than $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.
Now, Green has broken down the Wolverhampton vs. Leicester matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Green’s Premier League picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester vs. Wolverhampton:
- Wolves vs. Leicester spread: Wolverhampton -0.5 (+120)
- Wolves vs. Leicester over-under: 2.5 goals (over +115, under -145)
- Wolves vs. Leicester money line: Wolverhampton +124, Leicester +235, Draw +230
- WOL: They haven’t conceded more than one goal in 12 straight games
- LEI: It has scored in nine of its past 10, tallying multiple goals in six
Featured Game | Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City
Why you should back Wolverhampton
The Wolves back line has been tough to crack all season, and Leicester hasn’t scored once in the past five meetings. Wolverhampton scored just once in each of its two victories, but it has allowed just 17 goals all season, including just three over its last seven matches. That includes clean sheets against Man United, Chelsea and Tottenham. It has allowed the fourth-fewest shots on target in the league (88), while Leicester has yielded the fourth-most on net (113). The Wolves attack is 18th in the EPL in shots on net (239), but the Foxes are 17th with just 256.
If the shots are on target, Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa is more than likely going to stop them, as he leads the league with an 85.2 save percentage and is fourth with 75 saves. The defensive focus keeps Wolves from lighting up the scoreboard, but Mexican striker Raul Jimenez can definitely cause trouble. He is the team’s top scorer with five goals and will be looking to exploit a makeshift Leicester back line that could feature players in unfamiliar positions. Leicester has allowed the fifth-most goals in the EPL (41) and has conceded 23 in its last 10 games overall.
Why you should back Leicester City
The Foxes are in the midst of their worst season in manager Brendan Rodgers’ four years with the club. They finished fifth the past two seasons and won the FA Cup last May, but injuries have decimated the team. Jamie Vardy remains the top scorer with nine goals despite being out since late December, and the defense has been hit hard. Still, the team has talent to score goals, and it comes in off a 4-1 victory against Randers in a Europa Conference League match Thursday. It also should draw a little confidence from a 2-2 draw with West Ham last Sunday.
Patson Daka (four goals, three assists) and Harvey Barnes (two goals, four assists) both scored against Randers, as did Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury Hall. Youri Tielemans tallied his sixth goal of the season against the Hammers last weekend, and James Maddison also has scored six times. Barnes and Maddison have combined for seven assists, and Kelechi Iheanacho (two goals, four assists) is more than capable of unlocking defenses. If the Foxes can get on the scoreboard just once, they should be able to come away with at least a point.
How to make EPL and Wolves vs. Leicester picks
Green has scrutinized Sunday’s Leicester vs. Wolverhampton match from all sides, and he is leaning under on the goal total. He also provides another confident best bet that would bring a plus-money payout and gives his full breakdown of the match. He’s only sharing his expert EPL picks at SportsLine.
So who wins Wolves vs. Leicester in Sunday’s English Premier League matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Leicester vs. Wolverhampton match, all from the European soccer expert who has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors over the past four seasons, and find out.
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL