Len Goodman, “Dancing With the Stars” judge, dies at 78

Len Goodman used to be a famend pass judgement on on hit dance truth TV displays “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing”. He passed on to the great beyond on Saturday night at the age of 78 after a protracted combat with bone most cancers, as showed through his agent Jackie Gill. Goodman had served as head pass judgement on on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years since its release on the BBC in 2004, and afterward the US model, “Dancing With the Stars” for 15 years till his retirement in November 2020. With his pithy observations delivered in a Cockney accessory, he temporarily turned into a fan favorite. He used to be an achieved skilled ballroom dancer and British champion who performed a vital function in stimulating hobby in ballroom dancing on either side of the Atlantic.

Len Goodman meets lovers and indicators copies of his e-book “Lost London: A Personal Journey” at Waterstones Bluewater on Oct. 10, 2013, in Greenhithe, England. Simon Burchell/Getty Images



Buckingham Palace launched a observation noting the queen consort, Camilla, used to be saddened to be informed about Goodman’s passing, a faithful fan of “Strictly Come Dancing,” and as soon as danced with him at an tournament. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman mentioned that Goodman used to be “a great entertainer” who can be “missed by many”. British broadcaster Esther Rantzen discussed that he used to be astonished and overjoyed through his late-life status and expressed the hope that “the nation will adopt his favourite expostulation of ‘pickle me walnuts.'”

In addition to his TV profession, Len Goodman hosted BBC radio methods and made TV documentaries, together with a 2012 program about the sinking of the Titanic, a boat he as soon as labored on as a welder in a shipyard in his early life. He additionally won the Carl Alan Award for his remarkable contributions to bounce and owned the Goodman Academy dance faculty in southern England. His retirement announcement in November 2020, after judging the hit display for a complete of 27 seasons, had brought on reward from his fellow judges, skilled dancers, and lovers.

Goodman shall be remembered for his infectious hobby for ballroom dance and his contribution against making the style well liked by a much broader target audience international. BBC director-general Tim Davie paid tribute to Goodman, announcing, “He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone’s family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly’s success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family.”

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who labored along Goodman on “Dancing with the Stars,” additionally paid tribute, thanking him for individually inspiring her to stick with unique ballroom dancing and sharing how his paintings had introduced pleasure to thousands and thousands of peoples’ lives. “Thank you for changing my life and for bringing joy to millions of people who have been watching us throughout the years,” Burke wrote.