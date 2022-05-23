HICKORY—Lenoir-RhynehashiredJenniferL.Burris,Ph.D.,asvicepresidentforacademicaffairsandprovost.Inaddition,Burriswillholdtherankoftenuredprofessorinphysics.
Lenoir-RhyneUniversityhiresnewprovost|LocalBusinessNews
Burris’appointmentcomesafteranationalsearchthatproducedalmost150candidates.BurriswillbeginherroleatLRinJuneandwillreportdirectlytoLenoir-RhynePresidentFredWhitt.
BurrisiscurrentlythechairoftheDepartmentofPhysicsandAstronomyatAppalachianStateUniversity.AtASU,shealsohasservedaschairoftheCouncilofChairs,associatedeanintheCollegeofArtsandSciences,andasthegraduateprogramdirectorfortheMSEngineeringPhysicsprogram.