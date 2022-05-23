Lenoir-RhyneUniversityhiresnewprovost|LocalBusinessNews

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
HICKORY—Lenoir-RhynehashiredJenniferL.Burris,Ph.D.,asvicepresidentforacademicaffairsandprovost.Inaddition,Burriswillholdtherankoftenuredprofessorinphysics.

Burris’appointmentcomesafteranationalsearchthatproducedalmost150candidates.BurriswillbeginherroleatLRinJuneandwillreportdirectlytoLenoir-RhynePresidentFredWhitt.

BurrisiscurrentlythechairoftheDepartmentofPhysicsandAstronomyatAppalachianStateUniversity.AtASU,shealsohasservedaschairoftheCouncilofChairs,associatedeanintheCollegeofArtsandSciences,andasthegraduateprogramdirectorfortheMSEngineeringPhysicsprogram.

Apassionateadvocateforequity,diversityandinclusion,BurrissitsontheboardandhasservedasthechairoftheNorthCarolinaBRIDGESAcademicLeadershipProgram,whichsupportsgenderequityinacademia,andisaboardmemberoftheNorthCarolinachapteroftheAmericanCouncilonEducationWomen’sNetwork.Inaddition,sheistheprimaryinvestigatorona$1milliongrantfromtheNationalScienceFoundationADVANCEprogram,aimedatrecruitmentandretentionofwomenfacultyinscience,technology,engineeringandmath.

“IamthrilledthatDr.BurriswilljoinLRinthisimportantrole,”saidWhitt.“Shewashighlyrecommendedbythesearchcommitteeandthefeedbackreceivedfromfaculty,staffandadministratorswasincrediblypositive.Shebringswithherenthusiasmandenergyforourstrategicplan,andIlookforwardtocollaboratingwithhertoadvancethemissionofLenoir-Rhyneinexcitingways.”

BurriswillsuperviseLR’ssixcolleges(BusinessandEconomics,EducationandHumanServices,HealthSciences,FineArtsandCommunications,NaturalScienceandMathematics,andHumanitiesandSocialSciences)aswellasthelibrary,institutionalassessmentandvariousacademiccentersandinstitutedirectors.

“IamhonoredtobejoiningtheLenoir-RhynefamilyandexcitedfortheopportunitytoworkwithPresidentWhittandtheLRcommunity,”Burrissaid.“IlookforwardtopartneringwiththevicepresidentsanddeansinforwardingthemissionofLRandpivotingtoanewlevelofexcellence.IamalsothrilledtocollaboratewithfacultyandstafftosupportthesuccessofourstudentsandcontinuebuildingLR’sreputationasaninclusiveandexceptionaluniversitywhosecommunityleavestheworldbetterthanhowwefoundit.GoBears!”

BurrisbeganhercareerinColoradoteachingatColoradoStateUniversityandAimsCommunityCollegeasanadjunctfacultymember.ShejoinedAppalachianStateUniversityin2007andhasheldprogressiveleadershiproles,includingchairofoneofthelargestphysicsprogramsinthecountry,associatedeanofalargemultidisciplinarycollege,andchairoftheCouncilofChairs,whichleadsallASUdepartmentleaders.

BurrisreceivedherBachelorofSciencedegreeinAppliedScience,withaconcentrationinphysics,fromtheUniversityofNorthCarolinaatChapelHill.Shereceivedamaster’sdegreeanddoctorateinphysicsfromColoradoStateUniversityinFortCollins,Colorado.

