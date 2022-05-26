LeSean McCoy goes off on Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy, says he’s the reason he left Kansas City

Eric Bieniemy has served as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for four seasons now, and will return for his fifth season after signing a reported one-year extension in February. As the offensive coordinator for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, many are perplexed as to why he hasn’t found a head coaching gig yet.

Last offseason, Bieniemy interviewed for virtually every head coaching job, but was passed over. He interviewed for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints jobs this offseason, but was again left at the alter.

Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy spent one season working under Bieniemy, and even won the Super Bowl in that year. However, he believes the hype surrounding the longtime assistant is unwarranted, and recently sounded off on Bieniemy on the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

“There’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is,” said McCoy.

McCoy was then asked if Bieniemy was the reason he stopped playing in Kansas City. The former running back replied with an emphatic “Yeah!”

McCoy alleged Bieniemy spoke to players “a certain way” that he seemingly deemed inappropriate, and is clearly not surprised in the slightest that Bieniemy hasn’t found a head coaching gig just yet. The former running back didn’t get too deep into specifics, but McCoy made it known that those in the NFL perhaps view the coach differently compared to everyone else.