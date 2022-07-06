Less staffing and higher demand causing flying frustrations

MIAMI – People stood in lengthy traces Tuesday for safety and for the ticket counters at Miami International Airport.

It has been a well-recognized sight this summer season.

“I’ve seen people miss their connecting flights,” mentioned Alijah Caesar, who was ready for his baggage. “I’ve seen a lot of people frustrated at the airport.”

For many, the lengthy vacation weekend made for a busy journey time.

“It’s not been ideal,” mentioned Gary Stirling, who was attempting to return dwelling after his first journey to Florida. “We were supposed to go back to London at 7:30. It’s been delayed to 9:30 which means we will miss our connecting flight to Glasgow.”

Flight delays and cancellations have been an issue throughout the nation for weeks now.

CBS News Senior Travel Adviser Peter Greenberg says much less staffing and higher demand performs an element.

“We still have the staffing shortages,” he mentioned. “Not just the pilots, but the people who work under the wings, the ground handlers, the baggage loaders, the counter agents.”

Tuesday, as of three:30 within the afternoon, FLL had 81 delayed flights and 12 canceled.

MIA had 86 delayed flights and 10 canceled.

That was an enchancment since a couple of weeks in the past, although.

From July 1-5 at MIA, about 80% arrivals and 76% departures had been on time. That is against about 68% of arrivals and 65% of exits on time in June.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg mentioned, whereas this vacation weekend was an enchancment since Memorial Day weekend, airways have to do extra.

“It’s great news that demand is back and people are returning to the skies,” he mentioned. “But the airlines need to be prepared to service the tickets that they sell.”

In a press release, Capt. Joe DePete, the president of the Air Line Pilots Association, mentioned:

“What we are currently experiencing is a failure by the airlines to adequately plan for the increased travel demand, and to add insult to injury, they are trying to blame frontline aviation workers for their missteps.”

TSA screened greater than 11 million vacationers from June thirtieth via July 4th, which is simply shy of pre-pandemic numbers for that very same five-day interval in 2019.

Close to 2.5 million passengers had been screened on Friday alone, making it the busiest day at U.S. airports because the begin of the pandemic.

Greenberg mentioned he doesn’t anticipate enhancements this summer season and really useful for anybody attempting to plan forward, to goal for touring after September 15.