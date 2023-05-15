Let’s Celebrate Cocktails With A French-Inspired Recipe

Did you celebrate World Cocktail Day? (Not that you needed a reason — it being Saturday alone, might have been enough!)

“Hospitality to me is like a theatre,” says mixologist Jordan Rasinksy of Villa Azur in Dallas. “We all have our parts to play.” And in the hospitality business, there are few things more theatrical than a bartender mixing a drink.

Villa Azur’s signature drink is Touch of Azur, which the establishment describes as the following: “This effervescent, floral cocktail gives the feeling that we are sipping it while relaxing at one of the glamorous resorts in Saint-Tropez or Cannes.”

Rasinksy, who worked at Villa Azur Saint-Tropez for six months before coming to Dallas, gave Local Profile a rundown of the drink, which he describes as “a twist on the French 75 cocktail.”

INGREDIENTS

2oz No3 Gin infused with butterfly pea tea

0.5oz lime juice

0.5oz lavender syrup

Perrier Jouët blanc de blanc

PREPARATION

Combine ingredients in shaker | Shake vigorously

| Strain into flute | Top with champagne

Glassware: Flute Garnish: Edible purple lily

The result is a citrus, slightly sweet cocktail with a touch of floral. Try making it at home — or better yet — have Rasinksy make you one at Villa Azur. “[My favorite things is] to see my guests take the first sip with full of joy,” he says.

Related